KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.02

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 12836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

