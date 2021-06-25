Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHIA. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.52 ($60.61).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

