Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,300 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock opened at $562.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $580.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $280.01 and a 12-month high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

