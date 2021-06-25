Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,700 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

