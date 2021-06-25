Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,482,000 after buying an additional 127,808 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $3,981,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

