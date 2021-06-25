Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.040-1.140 EPS.

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

KFY stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.99. 7,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,228. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

