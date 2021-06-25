L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after buying an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $864,584,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

LHX stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.64. 6,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,430. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.20.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.