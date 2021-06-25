Lake Street Capital Raises VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target to $9.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VirTra from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

VTSI opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. VirTra had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. Research analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VirTra by 235.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

