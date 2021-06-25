Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.840-1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.050-0.120 EPS.

LE stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

LE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Also, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

