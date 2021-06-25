Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Landstar System worth $87,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $158.66 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.17 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

