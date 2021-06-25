Lcnb Corp Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

TSCO stock opened at $180.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

