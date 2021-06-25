LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $218.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.95. LCNB has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LCNB by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LCNB by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LCNB by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LCNB by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

