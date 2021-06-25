LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

NYSE:LC opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 12,412 shares worth $190,008. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 301,833 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,447,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

