Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 61,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 566,291 shares.The stock last traded at $5.75 and had previously closed at $4.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The stock has a market cap of $856.23 million, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

