Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $0.93. Liberty Broadband reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 187.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Several research firms have commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $116.78 and a one year high of $173.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.70.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

