Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.77 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.