Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) price target on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OOUT opened at GBX 8.10 ($0.11) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.98. The company has a market cap of £4.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ocean Outdoor has a one year low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11).

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

