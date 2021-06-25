Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for U and I Group (LON:UAI)

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

UAI opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £116.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. U and I Group has a 12-month low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Richard Upton bought 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,699.40 ($15,285.34). Also, insider Jamie Christmas purchased 20,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £19,817 ($25,891.04). Insiders have purchased a total of 128,079 shares of company stock valued at $12,236,984 over the last 90 days.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

