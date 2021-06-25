Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $253.70 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $258.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total value of $2,194,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

