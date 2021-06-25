Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

