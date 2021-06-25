Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,605,000 after acquiring an additional 201,430 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM opened at $100.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLM. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.