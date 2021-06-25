Lido Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,556,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $159.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $131.51 and a one year high of $166.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.05.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

