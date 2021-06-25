Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crocs by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs stock opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.64. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $115.37.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

