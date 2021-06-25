Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 57,909 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

