Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 286.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 143,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

