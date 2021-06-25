Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,367 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $22,816,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $13,776,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 562,704 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $9,367,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $8,847,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $805.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 21,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $361,988.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $361,988.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,715 shares of company stock worth $1,852,258 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.