Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0119 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $1,577.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000167 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,782.29 or 0.98929928 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 729,067,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

