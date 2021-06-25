Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAD opened at $329.80 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $141.09 and a one year high of $417.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

