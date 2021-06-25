Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) Insider Acquires A$138,435.84 in Stock

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) insider David Hannon acquired 769,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,435.84 ($98,882.74).

Lithium Power International Company Profile

Lithium Power International Limited, a lithium company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects in Chile, Argentina, and Australia. The company holds a 51% interest in the Maricunga lithium brine project located in the Atacama Region, Chile; and 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium tenement in the Pilbara region of northern Western Australia.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.