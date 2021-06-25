LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.44. 19,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,245. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

