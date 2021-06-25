LocalCoinSwap Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $673,249.96 and $1,542.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00277190 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001636 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.00622986 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,623,537 coins and its circulating supply is 51,410,761 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

