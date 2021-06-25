Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.60

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.60 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $27.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of LMT opened at $377.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.12. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

