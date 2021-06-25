Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.60

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.60 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.
Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $27.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.
Shares of LMT opened at $377.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.12. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38.
In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
