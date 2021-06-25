London Co. of Virginia Acquires 44,220 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the period. STORE Capital makes up 1.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $293,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STORE Capital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 1,164,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in STORE Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,903,000 after buying an additional 475,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,449,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.20. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOR. Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.