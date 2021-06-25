London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.22% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $76,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $558.15. 5,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,384. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $540.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $409.17 and a 1-year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.