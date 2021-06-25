London Co. of Virginia Has $112.83 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,425 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $112,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. 42,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,315. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

