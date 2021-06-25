London Co. of Virginia Has $197.76 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,884 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.06% of Moelis & Company worth $197,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $20,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,551. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.43. 2,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

