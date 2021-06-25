London Co. of Virginia Has $387.41 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,771 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 2.2% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 2.33% of Cincinnati Financial worth $387,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,673,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $904,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

