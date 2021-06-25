London Co. of Virginia Increases Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries comprises approximately 1.4% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 5.74% of Armstrong World Industries worth $247,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

AWI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.93. 3,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,152. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.