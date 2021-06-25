London Co. of Virginia Sells 1,353 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $51,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,620.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 830.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $17.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.37. 6,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.09. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.53.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

