Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.47

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 13031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

