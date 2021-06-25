L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $93.27 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $94.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.57.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

