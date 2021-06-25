LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $160.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

