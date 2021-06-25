LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $264.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $280.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

