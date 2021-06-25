LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,722,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,892 shares of company stock worth $8,031,561 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

