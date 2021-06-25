LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

