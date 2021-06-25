Lua Swap Market Cap Hits $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00602867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038839 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

