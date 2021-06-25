LuaSwap Trading Down 14% Over Last Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 14% lower against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $77,388.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00587014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038003 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,919,521 coins and its circulating supply is 91,739,184 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.