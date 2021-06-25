Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lufax were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Rowe started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of LU opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

