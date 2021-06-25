Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $91,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after buying an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,435,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.55. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.