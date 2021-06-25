Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LAZR. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

